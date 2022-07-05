The extended WhatsApp delete feature is currently available in beta to some Android users

WhatsApp keeps updating and introduces new features on a daily basis in order to improve its users’ experiences and provide them with everything that will make their interactions or use of WhatsApp useful in every way possible. The extended WhatsApp delete feature is currently available in beta to some Android users and may soon be available to the general public as well. WhatsApp has the ability to delete messages after they have been sent. This feature, However is only available for messages that are an hour or so old. This is an increase from WhatsApp’s initial 8-minute time limit for deleting communications. The company is now allowing customers to delete messages older than two days. According to the report, There is no indication in the beta version that users should be aware of the extended deletion time limit. Simply send a message to a group and then attempt to delete it after a few days to test it. According to resource, The feature was planned in 2017, But WhatsApp finally confirmed on July 1st that everyone will have an extended time limit to delete messages. The only issue with the feature is that users will have difficulty correcting their incorrect words because the new context menu does not offer suggested words.