comscore Microsoft’s virtual personal assistant Cortana seen in action in leaked video | BGR India
  • Home
  • Videos
  • News
  • WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

Videos

Watch Next

Apple Watch Series 8 May Come with a Feature that will detect if you have fever or not 1.50

News

Apple Watch Series 8 May Come with a Feature that will detect if you have fever or not
Why ACs are getting expensive according to Energy Efficiency Standards- Watch Video 2.02

News

Why ACs are getting expensive according to Energy Efficiency Standards- Watch Video
Instagram for Age Verification will now require your face videos and your friends approval 2.22

News

Instagram for Age Verification will now require your face videos and your friends approval
Alexa is being taught by Amazon to imitate the voice of your deceased loved ones, To know more Watch the Video 1.16

News

Alexa is being taught by Amazon to imitate the voice of your deceased loved ones, To know more Watch the Video

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

The extended WhatsApp delete feature is currently available in beta to some Android users

Prabjot Kaur   |    Updated: July 5, 2022 3:33 PM IST

WhatsApp keeps updating and introduces new features on a daily basis in order to improve its users’ experiences and provide them with everything that will make their interactions or use of WhatsApp useful in every way possible. The extended WhatsApp delete feature is currently available in beta to some Android users and may soon be available to the general public as well. WhatsApp has the ability to delete messages after they have been sent. This feature, However is only available for messages that are an hour or so old. This is an increase from WhatsApp’s initial 8-minute time limit for deleting communications. The company is now allowing customers to delete messages older than two days. According to the report, There is no indication in the beta version that users should be aware of the extended deletion time limit. Simply send a message to a group and then attempt to delete it after a few days to test it. According to resource, The feature was planned in 2017, But WhatsApp finally confirmed on July 1st that everyone will have an extended time limit to delete messages. The only issue with the feature is that users will have difficulty correcting their incorrect words because the new context menu does not offer suggested words.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

Reviews

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks