Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users

WhatsApp recently has issued a strong warning to its whatsapp users, requesting them to be familiar of fake versions of the messaging app. Will Cathcart, the CEO of the instant messaging service, has asked people on Twitter not to use the modified version of WhatsApp because users could get into severe problems as their personal data can be misused. WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging programmes in the world, making it easier for scammers to deceive consumers using various strategies. The company’s security research team discovered certain fraudulent apps that promise to provide features similar to WhatsApp. Cathcart warned that apps like “Hey WhatsApp” from a developer called “HeyMods” are harmful and should be avoided. The researchers noticed that many apps pretend to provide users with additional functions, but this is just another way to collect personal information from people’s phones.