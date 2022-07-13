comscore Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users | BGR India
  • Home
  • Videos
  • News
  • Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users

Videos

Watch Next

Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video 1.51

News

Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help. 1.39

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs 2.51

News

Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs
Apple Watch Series 8 May Come with a Feature that will detect if you have fever or not 1.50

News

Apple Watch Series 8 May Come with a Feature that will detect if you have fever or not

Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users

Will Cathcart, the CEO of the instant messaging service, has asked people on Twitter not to use the modified version of WhatsApp because users could get into severe problems as their personal data can be misused.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: July 13, 2022 11:27 AM IST

WhatsApp recently has issued a strong warning to its whatsapp users, requesting them to be familiar of fake versions of the messaging app. Will Cathcart, the CEO of the instant messaging service, has asked people on Twitter not to use the modified version of WhatsApp because users could get into severe problems as their personal data can be misused. WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging programmes in the world, making it easier for scammers to deceive consumers using various strategies. The company’s security research team discovered certain fraudulent apps that promise to provide features similar to WhatsApp. Cathcart warned that apps like “Hey WhatsApp” from a developer called “HeyMods” are harmful and should be avoided. The researchers noticed that many apps pretend to provide users with additional functions, but this is just another way to collect personal information from people’s phones.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Why ACs are getting expensive according to Energy Efficiency Standards- Watch Video 2.02
Why ACs are getting expensive according to Energy Efficiency Standards- Watch Video
Instagram for Age Verification will now require your face videos and your friends approval 2.22
Instagram for Age Verification will now require your face videos and your friends approval
Alexa is being taught by Amazon to imitate the voice of your deceased loved ones, To know more Watch the Video 1.16
Alexa is being taught by Amazon to imitate the voice of your deceased loved ones, To know more Watch the Video
Amazon has announced the launch of its first fully autonomous mobile robot in Warehouse- Watch the Video 1.28
Amazon has announced the launch of its first fully autonomous mobile robot in Warehouse- Watch the Video
Nothing Phone is up for auction and the highest bid has already been met Rs 1.56 Lakh- Watch the Video 1.43
Nothing Phone is up for auction and the highest bid has already been met Rs 1.56 Lakh- Watch the Video
International Yoga Day 2022: Yoga Apps available on IOS and Android, Watch the Video 2.33
International Yoga Day 2022: Yoga Apps available on IOS and Android, Watch the Video
Government bans the use of VPNs in India; Experts say a ban proposal will not help users 1 .48
Government bans the use of VPNs in India; Experts say a ban proposal will not help users
Netflix will Ban you, If you will do these Three Things, To Know more Watch the Video 2.11
Netflix will Ban you, If you will do these Three Things, To Know more Watch the Video
Children may be Spied by Games like Candy Crush and Angry Bird to Know more Watch the Video 1.57
Children may be Spied by Games like Candy Crush and Angry Bird to Know more Watch the Video
5G to roll out in India : Here are the features ? #5g #5gphoneinindia 1.23
5G to roll out in India : Here are the features ? #5g #5gphoneinindia
The Oppo K10 5G is available for Sale in India today price, offers to know more Watch the video 2.4
The Oppo K10 5G is available for Sale in India today price, offers to know more Watch the video
Leaked OnePlus 10/10T renders also reveal design details to know more watch the video 2.22
Leaked OnePlus 10/10T renders also reveal design details to know more watch the video
iphone 14 series will not have the mini iphone 14, To know more watch the video 2.34
iphone 14 series will not have the mini iphone 14, To know more watch the video
Aadhar card holders now to book basic services from home to know more Watch the Video 1.42
Aadhar card holders now to book basic services from home to know more Watch the Video
WhatsApp Business for iOS could soon detect the do not disturb mode to know more Watch the video 1.11
WhatsApp Business for iOS could soon detect the do not disturb mode to know more Watch the video
Poco F4 5G have been confirmed ahead of the official launch: Everything you need to know watch the video 1.27
Poco F4 5G have been confirmed ahead of the official launch: Everything you need to know watch the video

Hands On

Features

Reviews

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks