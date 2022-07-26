comscore wearable-device-survey | BGR India
WhatsApp is Testing New Group Chat Feature called Past Participants, Watch Video to Know about this feature

It will be helpful for people who want to know what the group they have joined is about and what sort of people were a part of it.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: July 26, 2022 11:54 AM IST

WhatsApp is currently working on adding a new feature to group chats that will allow its members to see who left the group in the last 60 days. This new feature is Called “Past Participants”, the new feature was spotted in the latest beta update by WABetainfo, which shares the latest news about the messaging service owned by Meta Platforms, and is meant to be an extension of another feature that the company is working on. To put it simply, if you are a part of a group or recently joined an existing group, WhatsApp will show you the past participants of the group. It will be helpful for people who want to gauge what the group they have joined is about, and what sort of people were a part of it. The new feature is essentially counterintuitive to the one that lets anyone leave a group silently.

