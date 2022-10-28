WhatsApp is also all set to start beta testing for the new ' Forward media with a caption' which will allow users to forward text along with media.

WhatsApp is one such platform which keeps developing new features and updates to make its platform more user-friendly, safe and secure. Keeping up with the affair and now WhatsApp is reportedly planning to roll out a bunch of new features like’ forward media with a caption’, ‘Background blur’ and ‘Profile photos within groups’.

Well, According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is all set to release an image blur tool which we have already talked about in another video recently. The feature will soon be rolled out for WhatsApp desktop beta testers. Along with that, WhatsApp is also all set to start beta testing for the new ‘ Forward media with a caption’ which will allow users to forward text along with media. And in the meantime, WhatsApp is also developing a new feature, ‘ Profile photos within groups’ which will show users’ profile photos along with names in the Chat Group.