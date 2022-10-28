comscore WhatsApp New Feature alert Forward media with a caption on whatsapp
  • Home
  • Videos
  • News
  • WhatsApp updates: We Can Expect new forward options and some more Features very soon

Videos

Watch Next

Realme 10 Series to Launch in November 2022, Check out the video details 2.15

News

Realme 10 Series to Launch in November 2022, Check out the video details
Nothing Ear (Stick) Earbuds Launched, Check out the Features and Price 2.09

News

Nothing Ear (Stick) Earbuds Launched, Check out the Features and Price
iPhone 13 to Samsung Smartphones, Check out the Deals on Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Sale 2022 3.48

News

iPhone 13 to Samsung Smartphones, Check out the Deals on Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Sale 2022
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Image Blurr Tool Now Available, Watch Video For Details 2.1

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Image Blurr Tool Now Available, Watch Video For Details

WhatsApp updates: We Can Expect new forward options and some more Features very soon

WhatsApp is also all set to start beta testing for the new ' Forward media with a caption' which will allow users to forward text along with media.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: October 28, 2022 9:31 PM IST

WhatsApp is one such platform which keeps developing new features and updates to make its platform more user-friendly, safe and secure. Keeping up with the affair and now WhatsApp is reportedly planning to roll out a bunch of new features like’ forward media with a caption’, ‘Background blur’ and ‘Profile photos within groups’.

Well, According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is all set to release an image blur tool which we have already talked about in another video recently. The feature will soon be rolled out for WhatsApp desktop beta testers. Along with that, WhatsApp is also all set to start beta testing for the new ‘ Forward media with a caption’ which will allow users to forward text along with media. And in the meantime, WhatsApp is also developing a new feature, ‘ Profile photos within groups’ which will show users’ profile photos along with names in the Chat Group.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

Reviews

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks