WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Image Blurr Tool Now Available, Watch Video For Details

According to a report from WABetaInfo, now users will now have an access to the additional tool in their picture editors that will enable them to blur out any undesired or sensitive information from images before sharing them with others.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: October 27, 2022 1:08 PM IST

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a blur tool for images for some beta testers on WhatsApp Desktop beta version. According to a report from WABetaInfo, now users will now have an access to the additional tool in their picture editors that will enable them to blur out any undesired or sensitive information from images before sharing them with others. “Thanks to the blur tool, you can quickly censure sensitive information from your images in a neat way. In June, we also announced that a version of the blur was under development on WhatsApp Desktop beta and it is finally rolling out to some beta testers,” the report noted.

