Do you often Miss Out on Messages which are days old and you struggle in the chat box to go up and look for the messages send by the sender ? yes this does happen with almost everyone but WhatsApp has come out with a solution which is now you wont have to scroll for long for the older messages. According to WeBetaInfo report, this feature was in the pipeline two years ago but was scrubbed off later. But, “after releasing the WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.0.19.73 update from TestFlight, we discovered that WhatsApp is finally planning to release the feature in the future again!”