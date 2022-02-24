comscore | BGR India
  • WhatsApp New Feature | Users can Now choose audience for their status updates | BGR India

WhatsApp New Feature | Users can Now choose audience for their status updates | BGR India

The new development was first spotted by Wabetainfo. The website reports that WhatsApp is working on the ability to edit recipients when sending media, for a future update. Along

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: February 24, 2022 10:02 PM IST

WhatsApp is regularly working on a host of interesting features to enhance its user’s experience. The messaging app was recently spotted testing the ability to select audiences for status updates. This means that users will now get to choose who they want to show their WhatsApp statuses. The feature is currently under development and will be rolled out soon.

