WhatsApp has been working around introducing some great features soon. The social platform keeps on updating features to stay up-to-date with its users’ demands. Recently, WhatsApp has brought in huge changes, including reactions and even bigger groups. According to early leaks courtesy of WABetaInfo, Whatsapp might be launching these features anytime soon. 1. Avatars in video chats This upcoming feature is set to make Whatsapp video chats more interesting than ever. The update will let you make your own Avatar character, like a Memoji on an Apple iPhone or any other android smartphone with memoji feature. 2. Emoji status reactions WhatsApp has recently added reaction emojis to chat messages. A similar feature might be introduced for WhatsApp statuses soon. 3. Voice note waveforms WhatsApp’s voice notes will also get a tiny update as the developers may add waveforms. The audio waveform of a voice note will be spotted within the chat bubble for a voice note. 4. Check who left a group At the moment, exiting a group is almost the same as running out of a situation unnoticed. However, this might change soon as WhatsApp is developing an option to see all of the ‘past participants’. 5. Save chats before they are deleted The feature to delete chats after sent amazed WhatsApp users across the globe. Developers are now working to test a way to keep the messages. Currently, WhatsApp users can choose to have sent messages disappear after 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days, depending on your settings.