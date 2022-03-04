comscore WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note | BGR India
WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note

As per the latest addition in WhatsApp, users will now be able to pause and resume audio while recording a voice note. However, the update is out only for beta testers and will be out soon for everyone.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: March 4, 2022 3:37 PM IST

WhatsApp new feature: WhatsApp is loaded with cool hacks and features which is why it is one of the most preferred chatting apps globally. Well, the Meta owned app is back with an another cool update to enhance the experience of it’s users. As per the latest addition in WhatsApp, users will now be able to pause and resume audio while recording a voice note. However, the update is out only for beta testers and will be out soon for everyone. To know more about this latest development by WhatsApp in detail, do checkout our latest video.

