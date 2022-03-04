WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note

As per the latest addition in WhatsApp, users will now be able to pause and resume audio while recording a voice note. However, the update is out only for beta testers and will be out soon for everyone.

