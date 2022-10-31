Additionally, your phone number will also be visible on WhatsApp's contact list for easier access.

WhatsApp Self Chat Feature

WhatsApp has started testing a new ‘Messages with yourself’ feature which is available for both Android and iOS users. The feature is currently available for selected Android and iOS beta testers and will soon be launched for everyone with further updates.

Messaging to your own mobile number was always possible, but there was no dedicated chat window that was available for the same on the contact list. Users even created groups with a single participant to take notes or send media files. But with the new update, when you open WhatsApp chat of your own number, the app will highlight your personal chat box by adding ‘Message yourself’ as the chat caption. Additionally, your phone number will also be visible on WhatsApp’s contact list for easier access.