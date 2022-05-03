WhatsApp to now Allow users to send Emojis on status updates, New Feature Alert

WhatsApp is currently working on Instagram like feature, where users will now be able to send emoji reactions on a person's status update on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is currently working on Instagram like feature, where users will now be able to send emoji reactions on a person’s status update on WhatsApp. According to a report by the WhatsApp watchdog, WABetaInfo, the messaging app has been working on giving users the ability to send emoji reactions for Status updates. It will be similar to how emoji reactions work on Instagram. You see a Status, which is WhatsApp’s term for Stories, but instead of just the text box, you might also see emojis above the box.