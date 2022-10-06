comscore WhatsApp To BLOCK view Once Messages Screenshot Option
  • Home
  • Videos
  • News
  • WhatsApp To BLOCK view Once Messages Screenshot and Screen Recorder Option, Watch Video To know More

Videos

Watch Next

Nothing’s TWS Earphones with unique charging case Launched date out, Watch video for details 2.09

News

Nothing’s TWS Earphones with unique charging case Launched date out, Watch video for details
Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Google Watch Launching at Made By Google Event, Watch video for details 3.18

News

Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Google Watch Launching at Made By Google Event, Watch video for details
Realme GT Neo 3T Special Edition Launch To Launch On 14th Oct, 2022, Watch Video For Details 2.18

News

Realme GT Neo 3T Special Edition Launch To Launch On 14th Oct, 2022, Watch Video For Details
Apple to Skip Its October Event 2022: Know The Reason Why ? 1.56

News

Apple to Skip Its October Event 2022: Know The Reason Why ?

WhatsApp To BLOCK view Once Messages Screenshot and Screen Recorder Option, Watch Video To know More

According to WaBetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, the messaging platform is releasing a new version of view once images and videos in order to prevent people from taking a screenshot, or a screen recording, to them and it is available for some beta testers that install the latest beta from the Play Store.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: October 6, 2022 8:24 PM IST

WhatsApp keeps working on improving the detection of those attempts to silently take screenshots, and more improvements may be available in the future. At the moment, the new version of view once images and videos is released to some beta testers and will be released to more people over the coming weeks. In a major update for WhatsApp users, the Meta-owned messaging application is reportedly planning to rollout a new privacy feature. WhatsApp is releasing screenshot blocking for view once images and videos to some beta testers. The ability is available for some beta testers that install the latest beta from the Play Store. According to WaBetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, the messaging platform is releasing a new version of view once images and videos in order to prevent people from taking a screenshot, or a screen recording, to them and it is available for some beta testers that install the latest beta from the Play Store.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

Reviews

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks