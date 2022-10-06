According to WaBetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, the messaging platform is releasing a new version of view once images and videos in order to prevent people from taking a screenshot, or a screen recording, to them and it is available for some beta testers that install the latest beta from the Play Store.

WhatsApp keeps working on improving the detection of those attempts to silently take screenshots, and more improvements may be available in the future. At the moment, the new version of view once images and videos is released to some beta testers and will be released to more people over the coming weeks. In a major update for WhatsApp users, the Meta-owned messaging application is reportedly planning to rollout a new privacy feature. WhatsApp is releasing screenshot blocking for view once images and videos to some beta testers. The ability is available for some beta testers that install the latest beta from the Play Store.