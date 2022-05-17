WhatsApp is developing a new rich preview feature to improve link sharing in status updates. WhatsApp may be close to releasing this new feature for beta.

This feature will assist both the sender and the recipient in checking the previews before opening or reading the complete chat. The testing is currently being done on the iOS platform, but it may be extended to Android users as well and that too very soon. When sharing a link to text status updates on WhatsApp beta for Android, there is already a preview, but it is not a rich preview.