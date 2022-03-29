According to a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp will soon start testing the "Media File Size" feature in Argentina which will allow users to share media files up to 2GB in size.

Meta-owned encrypted WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new set of features that will allow users to share bigger-sized files and media with others over their platform. According to a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp will soon start testing the “Media File Size” feature in Argentina which will allow users to share media files up to 2GB in size. The feature will initially be limited to Beta testers in Argentina. As for the feature, it will soon be available on both Android and iOS devices of Beta testers in Argentina.