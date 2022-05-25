comscore WhatsApp will now let you dowload Adharcard, PAN card and so on, Watch video to know more details | BGR India
  • WhatsApp will now let you dowload Adharcard, PAN card and so on, Watch video to know more details

WhatsApp will now let you dowload Adharcard, PAN card and so on, Watch video to know more details

PAN cards, driving licences, and vehicle registration certificates, among other Digilocker documents, may now be accessible via MyGov

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: May 25, 2022 1:33 PM IST

MyGov has introduced a new service on the Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp called Digilocker. Users will be able to access a variety of crucial documents through the WhatsApp chatbot effort. PAN cards, driving licences, and vehicle registration certificates, among other Digilocker documents, may now be accessible via MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp. Citizens can now register and authenticate their own Digilocker account on WhatsApp and download papers such as their PAN card, driving licence, CBSE Class X passing certificate, vehicle registration certificate (RC), two-wheeler insurance policy, and insurance policy paperwork life and non-life available on Digilocker.

