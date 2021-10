WhatsApp will stop working on iPhones and Samsung phones from Nov 1

WhatsApp is set to terminate its service on select devices from 1st of November. The Facebook-owned messaging app will no longer support Android 4.0.3 as well as iOS 9. This means older Android phones from Samsung, LG, and Huawei will not support WhatsApp starting from November 1. Similarly, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE won’t be able to run WhatsApp from next month.