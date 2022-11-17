WhatsApp’s Android 2.22.24.17 version will be able to check out this feature. The cited source also reported that the update will be pushed to several beta users in the coming days.

WhatsApp to keep its users engaged to the app keeps on working on regular updates and comes out with new features now also recently whatsapp has reportedly rolled out a new update for Android beta testers. According to the screenshots shared by WaBetaInfo, the messaging app will now inform users if they miss a call when their Do Not Disturb (DND) mode is enabled. The app will also let you know the time of the call. It is unclear when this feature will be made available to all the users via the stable update. Those who are using WhatsApp’s Android 2.22.24.17 version will be able to check out this feature. The cited source also reported that the update will be pushed to several beta users in the coming days. For those who are unaware, every smartphone has a DND mode that silences all the notifications, alerts as well as calls on the phone.