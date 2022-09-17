WhatsApp Working on How To Create Polls on Group for Users

As per WABetaInfo, With this feature, which is under development, group participants will be able to share polls with other members of the group.

As we all know that the meta owned instant messaging app WhatsApp keep working on new updates and features regularly for its users entertainment and to make the platform more interesting to use. Now We have heard that WhatsApp is currently working on a new update that will allow users to create polls in chat. As per WABetaInfo, With this feature, which is under development, group participants will be able to share polls with other members of the group. It will be possible to add up to 12 options but this value may change before the release of the feature.