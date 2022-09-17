comscore WhatsApp Working on How To Create Polls on Group for Users

Videos

Watch Next

iPhone 14 Series Sale Begins, Check out the offers online and offline 2.56

News

iPhone 14 Series Sale Begins, Check out the offers online and offline
iPhone 13 Offer, Check out the Best Deals and Offers on this Smartphone 2.25

News

iPhone 13 Offer, Check out the Best Deals and Offers on this Smartphone
Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details 1.52

News

Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Check Out Discounted Prices of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 1.03

News

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Check Out Discounted Prices of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13

WhatsApp Working on How To Create Polls on Group for Users

As per WABetaInfo, With this feature, which is under development, group participants will be able to share polls with other members of the group.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: September 17, 2022 4:05 PM IST

As we all know that the meta owned instant messaging app WhatsApp keep working on new updates and features regularly for its users entertainment and to make the platform more interesting to use. Now We have heard that WhatsApp is currently working on a new update that will allow users to create polls in chat. As per WABetaInfo, With this feature, which is under development, group participants will be able to share polls with other members of the group. It will be possible to add up to 12 options but this value may change before the release of the feature.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

Reviews

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks