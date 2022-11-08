comscore WhatsApp Working on iOS Edit Message like Feature
  • Home
  • Videos
  • News
  • WhatsApp Working on iOS Edit Message like Feature, Watch Video For Details

Videos

Watch Next

Nokia 2780 Flip Smartphone Launched, Check out the Price and Features 1.36

News

Nokia 2780 Flip Smartphone Launched, Check out the Price and Features
Google Pixel 7a to be launched soon, Check out the Expected Features and Price 2.0

News

Google Pixel 7a to be launched soon, Check out the Expected Features and Price
WhatsApp Self Chat Feature in Beta Testing, Check Out How Will It Work ? 1.53

News

WhatsApp Self Chat Feature in Beta Testing, Check Out How Will It Work ?
Nokia G60 5G Launching Soon India, Check out its Expected Price and Features 2.41

News

Nokia G60 5G Launching Soon India, Check out its Expected Price and Features

WhatsApp Working on iOS Edit Message like Feature, Watch Video For Details

The feature works when the user long-presses any message. If you send a message after editing, WhatsApp will add the label Edited to alert the receiver of the message.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: November 8, 2022 10:44 AM IST

WhatsApp beta testing continues, as the platform is now gradually adding new features that will be rolled out to everyone in the near future. The latest beta update is for iOS users that will allow WhatsApp on iPhone to edit messages.

According to the details shared by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp version 22.23.0.73 on iOS is getting the ability to edit messages before you send them. The feature works when the user long-presses any message. If you send a message after editing, WhatsApp will add the label Edited to alert the receiver of the message.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

Reviews

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks