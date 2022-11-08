The feature works when the user long-presses any message. If you send a message after editing, WhatsApp will add the label Edited to alert the receiver of the message.

WhatsApp beta testing continues, as the platform is now gradually adding new features that will be rolled out to everyone in the near future. The latest beta update is for iOS users that will allow WhatsApp on iPhone to edit messages.

According to the details shared by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp version 22.23.0.73 on iOS is getting the ability to edit messages before you send them. The feature works when the user long-presses any message. If you send a message after editing, WhatsApp will add the label Edited to alert the receiver of the message.