WhatsApp New Feature: WhatsApp's Call Tab Feature for Desktop in Testing For Beta Users

We all know that meta-owned messaging and calling platform, WhatsApp never fails to keep its users hooked through its frequent updates. Now,This time also WhatsApp is rolling out a new calls tab featu

We all know that meta-owned messaging and calling platform, WhatsApp never fails to keep its users hooked through its frequent updates. Now,This time also WhatsApp is rolling out a new calls tab feature within the app sidebar on WhatsApp beta for Windows for a better user experience. This feature will enable the users to track all the calling details.

WhatsApp recently released the sidebar in version 2.2240.1.0 of the WhatsApp beta for Windows. This feature allows users to have faster access to multiple tabs including chat list, status updates, and settings. In order to make it easier for users to access the call history, including both audio and video calls, the platform is now rolling out a new feature called ‘Calls Tab’ in the sidebar. The new update for WhatsApp has already been made accessible to some beta testers, and it will soon be made available to non-beta users also. In upcoming software updates, it is anticipated that the calls tab functionality will be made available to all users.