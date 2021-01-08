WhatsApp privacy policy updated for users in across the globe including India. Here's what the new policy means, why it is important for you.

WhatsApp updated its terms of service and privacy policy on Wednesday for users globally including India. In the new terms of service and privacy policy, WhatsApp reveals the kind of data it collects from users and stores in its database. The messaging platform is asking users to accept the updated privacy policy by February 8, 2021. The company also confirms that any user failing to accept the updated WhatsApp privacy policy will lose access to their account.