The energy rating guidelines for air conditioners will change as of July 1 2021, According to a letter from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Dated April 19.

It is best time to purchase a new air conditioner as soon as possible if you’re looking to do so. Recently published energy rating standards for air conditioners are definitely to blame for this. The energy rating guidelines for air conditioners will change as of July 1 2021, According to a letter from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Dated April 19. Initially, January 2022 was predicted as the implementation date for the new standard. However, The government granted a six-month grace period at the manufacturers’ request so that businesses may sell their inventories. Let’s now discuss how the rule will affect customers over time.

According to India’s new energy efficiency rating standards, Existing air conditioners must have their energy rating reduced by one star. This indicates that starting on July 1, The rating for a 5-star air conditioner will immediately drop to a 4-star rating. According to a report, Prices of ACs in India are predicted to rise by 7–10% in the near future as a result of the new energy efficiency rating requirements. AC manufacturers must slightly alter the designs of their models. In order to boost energy efficiency, These producers must seek to increase airflow, The surface area of copper tubes and also provide a more effective compressor, Air conditioners sold in India be more energy-efficient than previous versions and wiser while consuming electricity.

All air conditioners produced before June 30, 2022, will lose their energy rating once these modifications take effect. Simply put, This indicates that these air conditioners will have a lesser rating than they did before. In a circular, The existing models are valid only through June 30, 2022 and will expire automatically after the expiration of the validity period. New air conditioners created after June 30, 2022 will therefore receive a five-star rating that is in accordance with the modernised standards.