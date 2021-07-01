comscore Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work! | BGR India

Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!

In case you are wondering why the Free Fire redeem code you applied on the Garena redemption site didn't work, here's the reason.

Meghna Dutta   |    Published: July 1, 2021 7:06 PM IST

Free Fire redeem codes have been one of the most searched items by the players in this BR game community. The redeem codes can be used to earn rewards, gun skins, characters, etc. While Garena releases these codes periodically they are available only for a limited period. However, at times these codes don’t work and rather pop up an error text. In case you are wondering why the Free Fire redeem code you applied on the Garena redemption site didn’t work, here’s the reason.

