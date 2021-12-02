comscore Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app | BGR India
  • Home
  • Videos
  • News
  • Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app

Videos

Watch Next

Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India 1.43

News

Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India
Reliance Jio may launch Jio TV and Jio Tablet early next year | Know Jio TV expected features 1.25

News

Reliance Jio may launch Jio TV and Jio Tablet early next year | Know Jio TV expected features
Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India 1.23

News

Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India
Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset 1.48

News

Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar

Pavni Jain   |    Published: December 2, 2021 9:33 PM IST

Windows 11 is the company’s next generation operating system. It comes with a fresh look, redesigned icons and much more. However, users think that the taskbar of Windows 11 OS isn’t that useful. Therefore, a new update may soon bring the ‘clock’ and ‘date’ back to the taskbar on secondary monitors. Windows 11 Insider Preview Build also offers multiple improvements for the Start menu as well as Settings app. To find out more, watch our latest video!

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

Reviews

Sponsored