Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar

Windows 11 is the company’s next generation operating system. It comes with a fresh look, redesigned icons and much more. However, users think that the taskbar of Windows 11 OS isn’t that useful. Therefore, a new update may soon bring the ‘clock’ and ‘date’ back to the taskbar on secondary monitors. Windows 11 Insider Preview Build also offers multiple improvements for the Start menu as well as Settings app. To find out more, watch our latest video!