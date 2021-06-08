WWDC 2021 Recap Video: iOS 15, iPadOS 15, MacOS Monterey and major announcements!

Apple WWDC 2021 keynote: Notable announcements at Apple's major tech event were the unveiling of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and more.

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is one of the largest tech events that take place every year, and the company just wrapped up the WWDC 2021 keynote. At the keynote, Apple CEO Tim Cook took the stage along with other Apple employees to announce major developments the company has made on its software front. Most notable of these announcements were the unveiling of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and more.