iOS 16 : All you need to know ! #wwdc2022 #ios16

What are these new features of iOS 16 and what all can you do once you get them on your iPhone, we tell you all about it in just 1 minute tech wrap.

Shruti Sharma   |    Updated: June 7, 2022 10:05 PM IST

Apple has unveiled its iOS 16 update at WWDC 2022. The highlights of the new software update include lock screen customisation, new lock screen notifications, live activities, focus filter, focus mode and more. The iOS 16 will roll out with the new iPhone 14 series in the month of September.
What are these new features of iOS 16 and what all can you do once you get them on your iPhone, we tell you all about it in just 1 minute tech wrap. Watch Video.

