Xiaomi 11T Pro Launched With 120W Charging | India Price Starts at Rs 39,999
  • Xiaomi 11T Pro Launched With 120W Charging | India Price Starts at Rs 39,999

Pavni Jain   |    Published: January 19, 2022 10:58 PM IST

Xiaomi 11T Pro is the company’s first flagship smartphone of this year. Starting at Rs 39,999, the 11T Pro comes with top-flight specs and features. It has an AMOLED display which supports Dolby Vision, a 108-megapixel triple rear camera system, Snapdragon 888 chipset and a 5000mAh battery. But the highlight feature of the new smartphone is its 120W fast charging support. Users can grab their hands on the smartphone in three different colours. To find out more, watch our latest video!

