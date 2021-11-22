Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

After the huge success of xiaomi 11 ultra the makers are ready to launch xiaomi 12 ultra by 2022. As per a new report by Xiaomiui, the Chinese company could be working on two new devices.

After the huge success of xiaomi 11 ultra the makers are ready to launch xiaomi 12 ultra by 2022. As per a new report by Xiaomiui, the Chinese company could be working on two new devices, codenamed Loki and Thor, which are expected to be the Xiaomi 12 Ultra and Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced smartphones. Xiaomi 12 Ultra is expected to come with a 50MP primary sensor. Both the Xiaomi 12 Ultra and Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced are speculated to pack the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (or Qualcomm Snapdragon 898) chipset. As far as cameras are concerned, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is expected to pack a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor, as part of its quad-camera setup. Comparatively, its predecessor, Mi 11 Ultra, was launched with a 50MP primary sensor along with a 4MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 48MP telephoto lens. Watch video to know more.