iPhone 14 Pro Look-a-Like, Xiaomi 13 Looks Leaked, Watch video for Details

Xiaomi 13 is expected to launch soon probably sometime this month. Although The company is yet to officially announce the launch date of the smartphone. But, ahead of the launch, some of the specifications and renders are already taking rounds on the internet, which leaves very little to imagine as to what to expect from the company’s next flagship phone. The leaked renders shows that the upcoming Xiaomi 13 will look a lot like the iPhone 14 Pro. The leak shows that the Xiaomi 13 has a boxy design. It features flat sides and display with sharp edges. It even seems to have minimal bezels and the punch-hole camera is also placed centrally on the top. The back camera setup design also resembles the high-end iPhone Pro models but just to tell you that with very little resemblance. This one also has a more prominent camera bump.