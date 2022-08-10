The Xiaomi air fryer comes with built-in features like a wide-temperature range for multi-functional cooking, scheduled meals up to 24 hours in advance, an OLED display for easy monitoring, timing, and temperature control, and 50 plus easy-to-cook recipes on Mi Home App.

Xiaomi Air Fryer Launched In India Priced at Rs 9,999

Xiaomi has launched a smart air fryer with a 3.5L capacity in India in order to expand the brands product offering. The air fryer has been announced at a price of Rs 9,999 and will be available for purchase on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon, and other retail stores. The Xiaomi air fryer comes with built-in features like a wide-temperature range for multi-functional cooking, scheduled meals up to 24 hours in advance, an OLED display for easy monitoring, timing, and temperature control, and 50 plus easy-to-cook recipes on Mi Home App. The OLED display at the front provides real-time viewing of the cooking status. The air fryer comes with a dual-speed fan that helps in defrosting frozen goods, baking, dried fruits, and fermenting vegetables. There are custom cooking modes available as well, so if anyone prefers home-cooked food, they can adjust the setting accordingly. Users can also start, pause or check the remaining cooking time through voice command using Google Assistant.