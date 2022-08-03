Xiaomi Mijia glasses comes with OLED screen along with a peak brightness of 3,000nits, 3281ppi density and it even has TUV certification for blue light levels.

Xiaomi, has announced its new AR smart glasses in China, recently. The ‘Xiaomi Mijia Glasses Camera’ are powered by Augmented Reality technology. The Pricing of these glasses are around Rs 29,030 in India. There is no word on the global launch yet and it is also unknown whether the device will come to India or not. Xiaomi sells a wide range of products in its home country and not all of them make their way to the Indian market. But, the company has announced a few of them in India. We will have to wait for some time to know more about it. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 chipset, which is accompanied by 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The device has an OLED screen with a peak brightness of 3,000nits, 3281ppi density and it even has TUV certification for blue light levels.