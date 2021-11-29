comscore g1v21 | BGR India
  • Home
  • Videos
  • News
  • Black Friday Sale | Xiaomi Offers Great Discounts on Smartphones, Television and More | BGR India

Videos

Watch Next

Bounce Infinity Made in India Electric Scooter Launch Date Out 1.28

News

Bounce Infinity Made in India Electric Scooter Launch Date Out
Truecaller Version 12 brings new features for Android users: Call recording for all, new interface 2.11

News

Truecaller Version 12 brings new features for Android users: Call recording for all, new interface
Tecno Spark 8 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Launched in India | New Smartphone Offers Free Bluetooth Earpiece 1.55

News

Tecno Spark 8 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Launched in India | New Smartphone Offers Free Bluetooth Earpiece
How to use WhatsApp Web without smartphone | How to use WhatsApp on multiple devices 1.22

News

How to use WhatsApp Web without smartphone | How to use WhatsApp on multiple devices

Black Friday Sale | Xiaomi Offers Great Discounts on Smartphones, Television and More | BGR India

Xiaomi has recently started its Black Friday sale in India. During the sale, the company is offering great discounts on a number of its products.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: November 29, 2021 7:05 PM IST

Xiaomi has recently started its Black Friday sale in India. During the sale, the company is offering great discounts on a number of its products. Apart from the usual discounts, the company is offering customers additional offers too including exchange deals, no EMI offers and more. The sale is currently live and will go on till November 30. So now lets take look at the products and the deals.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

Reviews

Sponsored