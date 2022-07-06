It's worth noting that this CyberDog can recognise faces and provide personalised experiences to its owner. The Xiaomi CyberDog can also recognise and respond to human gestures.

Xiaomi has yet to make any official statements about its pricing but the company is selling this CyberDog in China for 9,999 yuan, Which translates to Rs 1.15 lakh. The Xiaomi CyberDog has quickly become one of the most talked-about topics in the tech world and users are eager to learn more about the brand’s first robotic dog. The Xiaomi CyberDog is powered by the NVIDIA AI computing platform and custom-designed servo motors. This generates a rotational speed of 220 rpm and torque of up to 32 Nm. Xiaomi claims that its CyberDog can perform complex motions and postures such as backflips while moving at speeds of up to 11 kmph. It can also run and walk as well as perform more complex movements such as rolling, Jumping, Leaning forward and standing on its hind legs. The body of the CyberDog is outfitted with 11 high-precision sensors as well as specialised touch sensors includes 128GB of SSD storage, The CyberDog includes embedded cameras for sight as well as an Intel RealSense D450 depth sensor, Room mapping ultrasonic sensors and geolocation processors. According to Xiaomi, Has custom programmable computer vision. As a result, You can train the dog to react appropriately when it notices something interesting. You can also train it with custom voice instructions. Furthermore, The robot is capable of auto-tracking and SLAM mapping. The robot’s vision is also enhanced by ultra-wide fisheye cameras with binocular capability and AI interactive cameras that can read the environment. It’s worth noting that this CyberDog can recognise faces and provide personalised experiences to its owner. The Xiaomi CyberDog can also recognise and respond to human gestures. In addition, The Xiaomi CyberDog has three USB-C ports and one HDMI port for connecting additional cameras, LiDAR sensors and other devices.