comscore Flipkart to launch the Moto G in India on February 5 | BGR India
  • Home
  • Videos
  • News
  • Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

Videos

Watch Next

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help. 1.39

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Apple Watch Series 8 May Come with a Feature that will detect if you have fever or not 1.50

News

Apple Watch Series 8 May Come with a Feature that will detect if you have fever or not
Why ACs are getting expensive according to Energy Efficiency Standards- Watch Video 2.02

News

Why ACs are getting expensive according to Energy Efficiency Standards- Watch Video
Instagram for Age Verification will now require your face videos and your friends approval 2.22

News

Instagram for Age Verification will now require your face videos and your friends approval

Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

It's worth noting that this CyberDog can recognise faces and provide personalised experiences to its owner. The Xiaomi CyberDog can also recognise and respond to human gestures.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Updated: July 6, 2022 3:52 PM IST

Xiaomi has yet to make any official statements about its pricing but the company is selling this CyberDog in China for 9,999 yuan, Which translates to Rs 1.15 lakh. The Xiaomi CyberDog has quickly become one of the most talked-about topics in the tech world and users are eager to learn more about the brand’s first robotic dog. The Xiaomi CyberDog is powered by the NVIDIA AI computing platform and custom-designed servo motors. This generates a rotational speed of 220 rpm and torque of up to 32 Nm. Xiaomi claims that its CyberDog can perform complex motions and postures such as backflips while moving at speeds of up to 11 kmph. It can also run and walk as well as perform more complex movements such as rolling, Jumping, Leaning forward and standing on its hind legs. The body of the CyberDog is outfitted with 11 high-precision sensors as well as specialised touch sensors includes 128GB of SSD storage, The CyberDog includes embedded cameras for sight as well as an Intel RealSense D450 depth sensor, Room mapping ultrasonic sensors and geolocation processors. According to Xiaomi, Has custom programmable computer vision. As a result, You can train the dog to react appropriately when it notices something interesting. You can also train it with custom voice instructions. Furthermore, The robot is capable of auto-tracking and SLAM mapping. The robot’s vision is also enhanced by ultra-wide fisheye cameras with binocular capability and AI interactive cameras that can read the environment. It’s worth noting that this CyberDog can recognise faces and provide personalised experiences to its owner. The Xiaomi CyberDog can also recognise and respond to human gestures. In addition, The Xiaomi CyberDog has three USB-C ports and one HDMI port for connecting additional cameras, LiDAR sensors and other devices.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Alexa is being taught by Amazon to imitate the voice of your deceased loved ones, To know more Watch the Video 1.16
Alexa is being taught by Amazon to imitate the voice of your deceased loved ones, To know more Watch the Video
Amazon has announced the launch of its first fully autonomous mobile robot in Warehouse- Watch the Video 1.28
Amazon has announced the launch of its first fully autonomous mobile robot in Warehouse- Watch the Video
Nothing Phone is up for auction and the highest bid has already been met Rs 1.56 Lakh- Watch the Video 1.43
Nothing Phone is up for auction and the highest bid has already been met Rs 1.56 Lakh- Watch the Video
International Yoga Day 2022: Yoga Apps available on IOS and Android, Watch the Video 2.33
International Yoga Day 2022: Yoga Apps available on IOS and Android, Watch the Video
Government bans the use of VPNs in India; Experts say a ban proposal will not help users 1 .48
Government bans the use of VPNs in India; Experts say a ban proposal will not help users
Netflix will Ban you, If you will do these Three Things, To Know more Watch the Video 2.11
Netflix will Ban you, If you will do these Three Things, To Know more Watch the Video
Children may be Spied by Games like Candy Crush and Angry Bird to Know more Watch the Video 1.57
Children may be Spied by Games like Candy Crush and Angry Bird to Know more Watch the Video
5G to roll out in India : Here are the features ? #5g #5gphoneinindia 1.23
5G to roll out in India : Here are the features ? #5g #5gphoneinindia
The Oppo K10 5G is available for Sale in India today price, offers to know more Watch the video 2.4
The Oppo K10 5G is available for Sale in India today price, offers to know more Watch the video
Leaked OnePlus 10/10T renders also reveal design details to know more watch the video 2.22
Leaked OnePlus 10/10T renders also reveal design details to know more watch the video
iphone 14 series will not have the mini iphone 14, To know more watch the video 2.34
iphone 14 series will not have the mini iphone 14, To know more watch the video
Aadhar card holders now to book basic services from home to know more Watch the Video 1.42
Aadhar card holders now to book basic services from home to know more Watch the Video
WhatsApp Business for iOS could soon detect the do not disturb mode to know more Watch the video 1.11
WhatsApp Business for iOS could soon detect the do not disturb mode to know more Watch the video
Poco F4 5G have been confirmed ahead of the official launch: Everything you need to know watch the video 1.27
Poco F4 5G have been confirmed ahead of the official launch: Everything you need to know watch the video
Meta decided to stop working on its first dual-camera smartwatch 2.14
Meta decided to stop working on its first dual-camera smartwatch
Google Maps to Show Air Quality In your Area, check out Google's New Feature 1.35
Google Maps to Show Air Quality In your Area, check out Google's New Feature

Hands On

Features

Reviews

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks