Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

Apple has finally killed the butterfly keyboard for good. Yes, this is the biggest tech news in the world and a message that we don’t have to suffer from poor keyboards on laptops ever again. However, Apple’s thunder was shortlived as Microsoft dropped Surface Book 3 with most powerful hardware yet. Jio Platforms received third investment in less than three weeks, valuing the company at a whopping $65 billion. Xiaomi launched the Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K and Mi TWS Earphones 2 in India. Here is a look at the top news that dominated the technology world this week.