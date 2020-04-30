comscore Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features | BGR India

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

Xiaomi has already launched closed beta versions for MIUI 12 in the Chinese market. We went through all the changes to outline five important changes that you will see in MIUI 12.

Xiaomi has just announced the next version of its in-house Android-based skin MIUI. This new version, MIUI 12 introduces a number of new features to the operating system along with multiple tweaks. The Chinese smartphone maker shared the details about the changes in a launch event on April 27. As part of the announcement, the company also shared a list of all the Xiaomi devices that will get this update. Beyond this, we also get to know the release dates for the Public Beta testing. Xiaomi has already launched closed beta versions for MIUI 12 in the Chinese market. Going through the announcement, we saw a number of new additions and changes. However, we went through all the changes to outline five important changes that you will see in MIUI 12.

