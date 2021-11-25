Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro Earphones to be Launched in India | BGR India

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro earphones is all set to make their debut in the Indian market soon.

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro earphones is all set to make their debut in the Indian market soon. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Chinese smartphone maker, but according to sources, the true wireless stereo earbuds from Xiaomi are all set to launch in the country in December 2021 or January 2022. The earphones, which arrived in China in September this year features adaptive active noise cancellation feature as well. Watch this video to know more.