Apple AirPods 3 REVIEW | Should you buy?

Shruti Sharma   |    Published: December 23, 2021 10:05 AM IST

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) price in India is set at Rs. 18,500. The new truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds will be available for orders in the country through the Apple India Online Store.

In 2019, the AirPods (2nd Generation) were launched in India at Rs. 14,900. Apple also brought a wireless charging case option that was priced at Rs. 18,900. The AirPods 2 were made available in the US with a starting price of $79 (roughly Rs. 5,800), while the model with the wireless charging case was available at $199 (roughly Rs. 14,600). To find out more, watch our latest video!

