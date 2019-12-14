Apple iPhone 11 Pro Camera Review

The iPhone 11 Pro is Apple’s first smartphone to come with triple cameras at the back. You get three 12-megapixel sensors – featuring wide, ultra wide and telephoto lenses. The triple cameras offer a lot of versatility when it comes to photography. With the new iPhones, Apple is also letting you capture photos in 16:9 aspect ratio, which is a welcome change. Apple has also improved the portrait mode on the new iPhones. We took the triple cameras in the iPhone 11 Pro for a spin, and here is our review.

You can read our iPhone 11 Pro review here.