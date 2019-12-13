comscore Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review | BGR India

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review

Reviews

We used the Apple iPhone 11 Pro for a few days, and here is our review.

  • Published: December 13, 2019 12:11 PM IST

Apple launched three iPhone 11 models this year, out of which two are the Pro models. We have the iPhone 11 Pro which we have been using for the past few days. It comes with improved design and hardware compared to the predecessor, the iPhone XS. This time around, you have three camera sensors of 12-megapixel each. These include a wide-angle, a telephoto and an ultra-wide-angle lens. For the first time after years, the iPhones also come with fast charging capabilities. Watch our video review of the iPhone 11 Pro to know if it is worth buying.

You can read our iPhone 11 Pro review here.

