Apple iPhone 12 review

We spent over two weeks with the iPhone 12 as our daily driver. Here's our full review.

Apple recently launched the iPhone 12 globally and it is safe to say that it looks bold. The iPhone 12 is a drastic upgrade over the pretty-stale seeming iPhone 11, especially with a slick body as well as flat sides. Apple also promises newer camera upgrades as well as improved performance with the new Apple A14 Bionic chipset. All of this sounds promising, right? Well, to see if Apple is true, we spent over two weeks with the iPhone 12 as our daily driver. Yeah, we got the 256GB variant in the new blue color variant. How does it fare? Find out in our video.