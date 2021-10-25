Apple Watch Series 7: First Impressions

Apple Watch Series 7 price in India and availability have been officially announced. It comes with a larger Always-On Retina display that features more screen area and thinner borders to accommodate additional on-screen content and ease typing. The Apple Watch Series 7 also comes preloaded with watchOS 8. It comes at a starting price of Rs 41,900.

Apple Watch Series 7 offers several health features ranging from heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, ECG, steps, sleep monitor, and more. The Watch Series 7 includes several sports modes around indoor and outdoor workout.