AQfit W5 EDGE Smartwatch Review is it Worth to buy?

AQFIT, a Noida based company, has W5 EDGE Smart Watch in the country. The smartwatch is exclusively available on Flipkart at a special launch price of Rs. 2499. The W5 EDGE Smart Watch sports a 1.7 inch HD IPS display with a high resolution of 240 x 280 pixel and a screen body ratio of 99%. The premium curved screen case offers multiple display design to compliment the style. In addition, the user can choose from different high-quality display dials to match their need. The watch eliminates the need to draw out the phone to check the weather, messages, calls, and other notifications. The user can access all the features above on the smartwatch itself. It is strengthened with IP68 certification & up to 5ATM waterproofing. Also, sweat and water splashes won’t harm the watch. The past seven days’ health tracking feature comprehensively analyses activities to determine user’s health status. The analysis comprises monitoring sleep, heart rate, and movement. The W5 EDGE Smart Watch automatically detects intense activities such as sports, running, and gymming. It provides an accurate reading of user’s activities to gauge performance. There is Smart Notification with vibration Alert for call, text & Social Media. The advanced version of the watch features Real Tek’s new generation RTL8762c chip. With enhanced Bluetooth connectivity and power-saving, the W5 EDGE Smart Watch has become a coveted device for all. The 180mAh battery lasts 8-10 days in regular usage and up to 10 days on standby.