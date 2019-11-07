comscore Asus ROG Phone 2 Review | BGR India

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review

The Asus ROG Phone 2 is a gaming smartphone with powerful hardware and aggressive pricing.

  Published: November 7, 2019 6:12 PM IST

The Asus ROG Phone 2 is a gaming smartphone with powerful hardware and aggressive pricing. It comes with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC and a massive 6,000mAh battery with fast charging. The smartphone also comes with Air Triggers to help gamers. But is the ROG Phone 2 worth buying? Watch our review to find out.

You can read our text review here.

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review: A top contender for this year’s best smartphone

Asus ROG Phone 2

Asus ROG Phone 2

  Published Date: November 7, 2019 6:12 PM IST

