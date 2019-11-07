Asus ROG Phone 2 Review

The Asus ROG Phone 2 is a gaming smartphone with powerful hardware and aggressive pricing. It comes with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC and a massive 6,000mAh battery with fast charging. The smartphone also comes with Air Triggers to help gamers. But is the ROG Phone 2 worth buying? Watch our review to find out.

You can read our text review here.