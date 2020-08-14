comscore Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class | BGRR India

Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class

Are flagship gaming smartphones worth your hard-earned money? Do you even need a 144Hz display? Here is our review for the Asus ROG Phone 3 to address all your questions.

Staff   |    Published: August 14, 2020 7:36 PM IST
Asus recently launched its latest flagship gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 3 in the Indian market. This is the successor to the outgoing gaming beast, the ROG Phone 2. The company has launched three different RAM and storage variants of the smartphone. These include the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The gaming smartphone is also available for sale on Flipkart and interested buyers can head there to make the purchase. However, before the purchase, I am sure that you have a lot of questions regarding the smartphone. Are flagship gaming smartphones worth your hard-earned money? Do you even need a 144Hz display? Here is our review for the Asus ROG Phone 3 to address all your questions.

