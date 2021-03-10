comscore Asus ROG Phone 5 review first look performance images and more

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates

The ROG Phone 5 has been launched in the Indian market and comes bundled with top of the line specs. Here's our first impressions of the phone.

Cyrus John   |    Updated: March 10, 2021 5:07 PM IST

Asus has launched the next iteration of its flagship gaming smartphone the ROG Phone 5 in the Indian market starting at Rs 49,999. The company has come out all guns blazing bundling this phone with some of the top specs you’d see on a phone. With the ROG Phone 5, you get a Snapdragon 888 processor with up to 18GB of RAM (Ultimate Edition) and built-in storage up to 512GB. Some of the other notable specifications include a 144Hz refresh rate display, a 6,000mAh battery and air triggers that support multiple gestures. The BGR.in team got to experience the smartphone for a couple of hours and here’s our first impressions of the phone.

 

