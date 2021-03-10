The ROG Phone 5 has been launched in the Indian market and comes bundled with top of the line specs. Here's our first impressions of the phone.

Asus has launched the next iteration of its flagship gaming smartphone the ROG Phone 5 in the Indian market starting at Rs 49,999. The company has come out all guns blazing bundling this phone with some of the top specs you’d see on a phone. With the ROG Phone 5, you get a Snapdragon 888 processor with up to 18GB of RAM (Ultimate Edition) and built-in storage up to 512GB. Some of the other notable specifications include a 144Hz refresh rate display, a 6,000mAh battery and air triggers that support multiple gestures. The BGR.in team got to experience the smartphone for a couple of hours and here’s our first impressions of the phone.