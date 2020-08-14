comscore Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Video Review: A turning point | BGR India

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Video Review: A turning point for laptops

Here is our review for the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14; probably the most important laptop for the laptop industry in quite some time.

Staff   |    Published: August 14, 2020 12:22 PM IST

Asus India has finally launched its much-anticipated 14-inch flagship laptop, the ROG Zephyrus G14 in the market. It initially revealed the laptop on the global stage back in January at CES 2020. We also got the chance to play with the laptop for some time back in January. Now, almost 5 months after the international launch, we can finally put Zephyrus G14 through its paces. It is likely the first laptop to feature 8 cores and 16 threads in India. Asus will compete with the likes of Dell, HP, Acer, Xiaomi, and more in the high-end to premium laptop segment. After about two weeks with the laptop, here is our review for the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14.

