Asus Vivobook 15 First Look and Quick Review, Check out the video to buy or not ?

Asus Vivobook 15 First Look and Quick Review, Check out the video to buy or not ?

ASUS unveiled its VivoBook series with VivoBook 14/15 models. These notebooks are power-packed with features. It has bigger and brighter display with good colour gamut.

Shruti Sharma   |    Published: May 13, 2022 12:39 PM IST

ASUS unveiled its VivoBook series with VivoBook 14/15 models. These notebooks are power-packed with features. It has bigger and brighter display with good colour gamut. The laptop comes with a decent design and looks quite chic. The notebooks are available online on Flipkart and amazon and Asus exclusive website. For more on this notebook and how’s its performance and is it worth buying , watch this video.

