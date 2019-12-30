BoAt Airdopes 201 Review: Is this Redmi AirDots alternative in India?

In India’s audio market, boAt is no stranger and has a community of fans called boAtheads. With True Wireless Earbuds market gaining popularity, the company has launched Airdopes 201 as a budget offering. While Realme is the newest entrant, the boAt Airdopes 201 aims to be the alternative to Redmi AirDots. In other words, it is cheap, widely available and has backing of a brand with strong reputation. At Rs 2,499, it has lot going for it including decent audio performance, acceptable battery life and comfortable fit. The question really is about whether you should buy these or spend little extra and get the Realme Buds Air.

You can read BoAt Airdopes 201 Review here.