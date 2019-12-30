comscore BoAt Airdopes 201 Review: Is this Redmi AirDots alternative in India? | BGR India

BoAt Airdopes 201 Review: Is this Redmi AirDots alternative in India?

Reviews

At Rs 2,499, are the boAt Airdopes 201 worth buying?

  • Published: December 30, 2019 3:59 PM IST

In India’s audio market, boAt is no stranger and has a community of fans called boAtheads. With True Wireless Earbuds market gaining popularity, the company has launched Airdopes 201 as a budget offering. While Realme is the newest entrant, the boAt Airdopes 201 aims to be the alternative to Redmi AirDots. In other words, it is cheap, widely available and has backing of a brand with strong reputation. At Rs 2,499, it has lot going for it including decent audio performance, acceptable battery life and comfortable fit. The question really is about whether you should buy these or spend little extra and get the Realme Buds Air.

You can read BoAt Airdopes 201 Review here.

  • Published Date: December 30, 2019 3:59 PM IST

Featured Videos

Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000
2:05
Features
Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
3:29

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
How to Check and Pay E-challan Online
1:08

Features

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro First Look
1:48

Hands On

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro First Look

Reviews

BoAt Airdopes 201 Review
3:14

BoAt Airdopes 201 Review

Realme Buds Air Review
5:8

Realme Buds Air Review

Realme X2 Review
4:37

Realme X2 Review

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Camera Review

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Camera Review

News

Top 5 smartphones that recently got a price cut in India

Top 5 smartphones that recently got a price cut in India

Top 5 Announcements from Microsoft Surface Event 2019
2:00

Top 5 Announcements from Microsoft Surface Event 2019

Google Pixel Event: Top 5 announcements
1:18

Google Pixel Event: Top 5 announcements

Apple WWDC 2019 announcements

Apple WWDC 2019 announcements

Hands On

Samsung The Wall: Top five highlights
3:04

Samsung The Wall: Top five highlights

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Cinematic Unboxing and Setup

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Cinematic Unboxing and Setup

Vivo V17 Unboxing

Vivo V17 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing
1:53

Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing

Features

Smart products Xiaomi should launch in India
03:03

Smart products Xiaomi should launch in India

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India
1:50

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: Tips, tricks and hidden features
4:58

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: Tips, tricks and hidden features