Dyson Purifier Hot + Cold: Is it the best buy in India?

Dyson Purifier Hot plus Cold product review: Is it the best buy in India?

Dyson has unveiled its latest generation of air purification, with the launch of Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool, and the Dyson Purifier Cool air purifiers in India. Tireless and ever-dissatisfied, Dyson engineers have re-engineered the machine airflow pathways to achieve fully-sealed HEPA 13 standard filtration – not only ensuring that no air bypasses the filter, but blocking any potential leak points through which dirty air might enter the airflow. This means Dyson’s latest purifiers remove 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns.