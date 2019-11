The Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR smartwatch runs on Google’s Android Wear OS platform. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB onboard storage. The smartwatch comes with a circular touch display, a speaker and mic for making and receiving calls. It also comes with a heart rate sensor, built-in GPS and more. At Rs 22,995, is it worth your money? Watch our video review to know more.

You can read our text review here.